SAPD catches up to suspect in Tuesday motel shooting, himself mysteriously injured

Officials say they don't know who shot the man between his alleged gunfire at one hotel and his arrival at another across I-10.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police swarmed a northwest-side Motel 6 Tuesday evening and discovered a man who had been shot—and who may have been involved in an earlier shooting nearby, according to authorities.

SAPD officials tell KENS 5 the unidentified man could be seen on video firing a gun from the parking lot of another hotel nearby, towards a specific room. Police say no one was injured, but they're still investigating a possible motive.

They later dispatched to the Motel 6 near I-10 and Wurzbach after finding a vehicle there identical to the suspect's car from the earlier incident. The unidentified man, police say, walked out of his room bleeding from a gunshot wound to his chest. It's unclear, however, when he was shot, and by whom.

The man is expected to be OK, and police say others in his Motel 6 room were detained for questioning.

MORE LOCAL STORIES:

---

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.