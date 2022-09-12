Suspect detained after northwest-San Antonio shooting; one man hospitalized

It's still early in the investigation.

SAN ANTONIO — A shooting on the northwest side has a man fighting for his life at a local hospital and police investigating whether the gunfire was accidental or deliberate, authorities said.

An SAPD spokesperson said police arrived to an apartment complex in the Medical Center area, where they found a young man in a third-floor unit who had been shot. Two others inside the unit where unharmed; one of them, an unidentified man, was detained for questioning.

"If it was an accidental shooting or an actual shooting, we don't know at this time," police said at the scene.

Two weapons, a handgun and a long gun, were recovered at the apartment, but police say they don't yet know which weapon was fired.

The victim is in critical condition as of Monday night, and the detectives are expected to be at the scene for at least a few hours.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.

