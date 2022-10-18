Several detained after gunfire at northwest-side apartment complex

Authorities said no injuries were reported in the incident, which may have started as a domestic dispute.

SAN ANTONIO — "Several" people were detained after gunshots rang out at an apartment complex on the northwest side, authorities said.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Bexar County deputies in the area of Evers and Wurzbach responded to the complex after they heard the shots, eventually detaining multiple people, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office. It's unknown at this point how many, if any, will face charges.

Authorities continue to investigate the incident, which may have started as a domestic argument.

