SAPD investigating after 2 people found dead under northwest-side bridge

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are investigating the discovery of two people found dead Tuesday evening on the northwest side, authorities said.
A man and a woman in their 30s or 40s were discovered by a passerby around 6:30 p.m. along the 5000 block of Evers Road, according to SAPD Spokesperson Ricardo Guzman. That person immediately called police.
They haven't yet been identified, and an investigation is still in the early stages.
"There's evidence they were living under a bridge," Guzman said.
A medical examiner has yet to provide an official cause of death.
