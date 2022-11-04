SAPD investigating after 2 people found dead under northwest-side bridge

Details are few as of now about the Tuesday-evening discovery.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are investigating the discovery of two people found dead Tuesday evening on the northwest side, authorities said.

A man and a woman in their 30s or 40s were discovered by a passerby around 6:30 p.m. along the 5000 block of Evers Road, according to SAPD Spokesperson Ricardo Guzman. That person immediately called police.

They haven't yet been identified, and an investigation is still in the early stages.

"There's evidence they were living under a bridge," Guzman said.

#BREAKING: SAPD is on scene of a reported homicide off 410 and Evers Road. Looks like detectives are focused underneath a bridge. Awaiting more information from police. #kens5 @KENS5 pic.twitter.com/akpfYPqfJw — Henry RamosTV (@HenryRamosTV) April 13, 2022

A medical examiner has yet to provide an official cause of death.