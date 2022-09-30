San Antonio police asking for help identifying capital murder suspect

The suspect is wanted in the shooting death of two teens.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted for capital murder.

The suspect is wanted for the shooting deaths of two teens who were killed in the 200 block of Noblewood Drive on Sept. 18.

Detectives were able to get surveillance video from a nearby gas station where the suspect was seen on video. Surveillance showed him pulling up in a black Cadillac and exiting the vehicle, then walking into the gas station. That same Cadillac was seen leaving the same location where the shooting took place.