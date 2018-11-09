SAN ANTONIO — Since Labor Day, KENS 5 meteorologists said San Antonio has averaged about an inch of rain a day. They added that more rain to an already saturated city means the soil won’t be able to soak up much rain, potentially creating dangerous road conditions.

Scattered showers are expected throughout the week.

The San Antonio Office of Emergency Management is keeping a close eye on the weather, but is asking people to always be prepared and cautious on the roads.

"Any amount of rain, those low water crossings and flooded areas are going to come back up to dangerous levels,” San Antonio Fire Department spokesperson Woody Woodward said.

He stressed the importance of 'turn around, don't drown.'

"It's not worth the risk, and remember, you’re not only putting your life at risk, but you are also putting first responders' lives at risk and you're taking them away from another emergency," Woodward said.

To stay up to date on the latest weather and emergency alerts, you can sign up online for the AlertSA program or visit the Ready South Texas website. The websites offer information on street closures and lists and videos to help build an emergency kit.

Woodward says people should always be prepared and have enough water and food to last at least three days in case of an emergency.

© 2018 KENS