Crews battle east-San Antonio fire

The flames broke out at an Eddie Road business where dozens of palettes are stored.

SAN ANTONIO — Nearly 30 fire engines are responding to an east-side blaze where large flames and billowing smoke can be seen early Monday afternoon.

The fire broke out at an unspecified business along the 1000 block of Eddie Road, at a site where piles of wood palettes can be seen. The cause is still unknown, nor have authorities said if anyone has been injured.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.

