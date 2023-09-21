SAPD searching for missing elderly woman last seen on the north side

Amelita Taylor was last seen Tuesday on East Lullwood, located on the north side near McCullough and Hildebrand.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a 79-year-old woman with a medical condition who has recently gone missing.

Police said Amelita Taylor was last seen Tuesday along East Lullwood, which is on the north side near the intersection McCullough and Hildebrand. They said she was last seen wearing blue jeans and tennis shoes, adding she has curly, collar-length hair.

"If you have seen or may know the whereabouts of the Missing Person please contact the San Antonio Police Departments Missing Person Unit at (210)207-7660," SAPD said.

---

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.