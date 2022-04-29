x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Public Safety

BCSO searching for teen girl missing since Monday afternoon

Hazel Contreras was last seen at school on the far west side.
Credit: BCSO

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office says a 15-year-old San Antonio girl has been missing since Monday afternoon, and authorities are asking the community to look out for her. 

Hazel Contreras stands 5 feet 4 inches and weighs about 125 pounds; has brown eyes and pink-and-orange-colored hair; and was last seen wearing a black-colored tank top with gray pants. She was last seen around 4 p.m. Monday at school along the 11000 block of Culebra Road.

⚠️MISSING PERSON-PLEASE SHARE⚠️ The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding Hazel Contreras, 15. Hazel...

Posted by Bexar County Sheriff's Office on Friday, April 29, 2022

Anyone with information as to Hazel's whereabouts is urged to contact BCSO at (210)335-6000 or missingpersons@bexar.org. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

San Antonio-area vice principal arrested after allegedly 'punching' 5-year-old boy