BCSO searching for teen girl missing since Monday afternoon

Hazel Contreras was last seen at school on the far west side.

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office says a 15-year-old San Antonio girl has been missing since Monday afternoon, and authorities are asking the community to look out for her.

Hazel Contreras stands 5 feet 4 inches and weighs about 125 pounds; has brown eyes and pink-and-orange-colored hair; and was last seen wearing a black-colored tank top with gray pants. She was last seen around 4 p.m. Monday at school along the 11000 block of Culebra Road.

⚠️MISSING PERSON-PLEASE SHARE⚠️ The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding Hazel Contreras, 15. Hazel... Posted by Bexar County Sheriff's Office on Friday, April 29, 2022