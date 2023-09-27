SAPD searching for missing older man diagnosed with dementia

William Fromholz disappeared from the northeast side on Sept. 10, authorities say.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for a 71-year-old man who they say hasn't been seen since Sept. 10, when he disappeared from the northeast side.

William Brent Fromholz is 5 feet, 6 inches tall; weighs about 140 pounds; and has grey hair and green eyes, San Antonio authorities say. He was last seen along the 14000 block of Nacogdoches Road. He is also right-handed, diagnosed with dementia and blind in both eyes, according to police.

If you have any information as to Fromholz's whereabouts, you're urged to contact police at (210) 207-7660.

