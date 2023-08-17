Missing 14-year-old girl last seen May 30, BCSO says

Laila Perez disappeared along the 5000 block of Elk Lake Dr., near Woodlake Parkway and Old Seguin.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County authorities are looking for a 14-year-old girl who they say disappeared from the northeast side two and a half months ago.

Laila Carolina Orellana Perez was wearing a black T-shirt and blue pants when she was last seen on the night of May 30 in the area of Woodlake Parkway and Old Seguin Road, according to officials with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). Laila stands 5-foot-6, weighs about 150 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair.

No other details were provided about the circumstances of Laila's disappearance, but BCSO emphasized that anyone who may be sheltering her as a runaway could face misdemeanor charges and potentially a year in prison.

If you have any information about Laila's whereabouts, you're urged to contact BCSO at (210) 335-6000 or by emailing missingpersons@bexar.org.

>MORE LOCAL NEWS:

>TRENDING ON KENS 5 YOUTUBE:

---

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.