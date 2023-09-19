'Stray bullet' hits driver on east side Tuesday night, SAPD says

No one has been arrested as of yet.

SAN ANTONIO — A 19-year-old San Antonio man is expected to survive after police say he was hit by a "stray bullet" in the shoulder while driving on the east side Tuesday evening.

Officials with the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) said they haven't identified any suspects in the early stages of their investigation. Authorities were dispatched to the area of Bundy and Bellinger shortly before 9 p.m., where the victim said he was driving nearby when he was hit.

"He's alert, conscious," an SAPD spokesperson said. "Fortunately for him, he's going to be OK."

