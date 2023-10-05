'Not one more person should be dying' | SA man renews calls for change after another deadly crash at west-side intersection

An additional traffic study will be completed soon on the corridor, according to the City's Public Works Department.

SAN ANTONIO — Frustrations over an intersection in west San Antonio.

A local man says the area of Grissom Road and Old Grissom Road is a trouble spot for car accidents. He is renewing his call for improved safety along the roadway after a crash on Tuesday, which resulted in the death of a female driver.

"It's not the first time, unfortunately, that somebody has died here," said Eric Maldonado, a resident of the area.

Another woman died last August when her car collided with a truck while turning left from Old Grissom onto Grissom Road. At the time, Maldonado asked District 6 Councilwoman Melissa Cabello Havrda to initiate a traffic study.

Her office responded to the inquiry by saying she asked the City for a traffic light. The email went on to say that her office was waiting to hear back from the Deputy City Manager about where the funding for the light can come from.

"I was told that they were going to look into the budget for it but I have not heard anything since then," said Maldonado.

On Wednesday, we followed up with the District 6 office. A spokesperson told us, 'it was received by Public Works in August of '22 with an expected response date of November. [We're] looking into what part of the pipeline that request is in.'

We reached out to the City's Public Works Department to check in on the progress. A spokesperson told us, 'The Public Works Department completed a traffic study in December 2022. At that time the number of vehicles traveling through the Grissom and Old Grissom Road corridor did not meet the traffic requirements to install a traffic signal. An additional traffic study will be completed soon and if the requirements are met, Public Works will go through the process of identifying funding.'

Unsatisfied with the response, Maldonado is still pushing for a change at the intersection.