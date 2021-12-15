Man hit by several vehicles on I-10 on east side

SAN ANTONIO — A man was found dead on I-10 after several vehicles hit him on the east side early Tuesday, investigators said. The unidentified victim was discovered near Foster Road around 3:30 a.m., according to the San Antonio Police Department.
Police are talking with witnesses and gathering evidence to try to figure out who is responsible for hitting him initially. That person could be charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash. So far, there's no word on a description of the driver or their vehicle that was involved.
