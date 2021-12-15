Man hit by several vehicles on I-10 on east side

SAN ANTONIO — A man was found dead on I-10 after several vehicles hit him on the east side early Tuesday, investigators said. The unidentified victim was discovered near Foster Road around 3:30 a.m., according to the San Antonio Police Department .

Police are talking with witnesses and gathering evidence to try to figure out who is responsible for hitting him initially. That person could be charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash. So far, there's no word on a description of the driver or their vehicle that was involved.