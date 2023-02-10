Man dies nearly a month after dog attack on northeast side

Three citations have been issued against the the dog's owner. One of the dogs was euthanized last week.

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County medical examiner says 47-yera-old Anthony Striegl Jr. died at a local hospital Sunday, nearly one month after police said a neighbor's dog attacked him while outside.

"I'm very angry. My son-in-law has been killed, taken away from me by the man's dogs," said Charles "Chuck" Sutton.

San Antonio police responded to a dog bite call at a home along the 9500 block Heidelberg Street on Sept. 5. Police say a guest at the next-door neighbor's house let two dogs – both pit bull mixes – out to take care of their business. The dogs crossed the fence and attacked Striegl, who was smoking a cigarette in his own yard.

Police say Striegl received extensive injuries to his upper body, arms and torso, and was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center. The severity of the wounds led to the amputation of Striegl's left arm.

Sutton learned Sunday night of Striegl's passing.

"To be taken out in such a way, it's heart-wrenching, it's gut-wrenching," Sutton said.

Officials with San Antonio Animal Care Services said in a statement that no further action has so far been taken after the dogs' owner was issued three criminal citations after the bite.

The City of San Antonio Animal Care Services provided an emailed statement detailing the latest on the criminal citations issued to the dog owner.

"Those citations have not gone to court yet and likely won't until later this fall," the statement from Lisa Norwood, ACS public relations and outreach manager, reads. "The male dog, Ghost, was the only one determined to be actually involved in the biting incident and he was euthanized 9/26 after no appeals were filed from the judge's ruling of confirmed serious bodily injury from 9/14."

Sutton said he hopes the dogs' owner, 56-year-old Gregory Palmer, is formally charged.

That's not likely to happen, according to SAPD officials who instead said that "this tragic case highlights the importance of daily responsible pet ownership. We are asking local pet owners to do their part by checking fences and gates regularly and keeping them in good repair.”