Student found with gun at Jubilee San Antonio

The southeast-side campus was placed on a brief lockdown Monday morning after the weapon was reported.

SAN ANTONIO — A charter school in southeast San Antonio was placed on a brief lockdown after staff were made aware of a student with a gun Monday morning.

The 12-year-old student was eventually taken into custody by responding San Antonio police officers, according to officials at Jubilee Academy, located in the area of Southcross and South W.W. White Road. Officials at the K-12 campus said the student in question was "removed from the student population" after a classmate reported him.

Police officials said they discovered the student had showed some friends the firearm. It isn't believed it was ever fired.

Jubilee San Antonio posted on Facebook shortly after 2 p.m. that the lockdown had been lifted, adding, "there is no threat on our campus at this time" before thanking the students who reported the gun.

>MORE LOCAL NEWS:

>TRENDING ON KENS 5 YOUTUBE:

---

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.