1 killed, 1 hurt in fiery Wednesday wreck, authorities say

It's unknown at this point if anyone will face charges in the incident.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — One person was killed and another injured in a fiery accident that shut down a portion of I-10 near Huebner Road for several hours Wednesday evening as first responders cleaned up the scene.

The identities of the victims haven't been revealed. Fire officials told KENS 5 it appeared that at least two cars and an 18-wheeler dump truck were involved. Video captured at the scene showed a vehicle that ended up on the barrier and completely charred after crews extinguished flames.