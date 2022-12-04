x
Public Safety

1 killed, 1 hurt in fiery Wednesday wreck, authorities say

It's unknown at this point if anyone will face charges in the incident.

SAN ANTONIO — One person was killed and another injured in a fiery accident that shut down a portion of I-10 near Huebner Road for several hours Wednesday evening as first responders cleaned up the scene. 

The identities of the victims haven't been revealed. Fire officials told KENS 5 it appeared that at least two cars and an 18-wheeler dump truck were involved. Video captured at the scene showed a vehicle that ended up on the barrier and completely charred after crews extinguished flames. 

Credit: Univision

Authorities haven't said what caused the crash, and it's unclear at this point if anyone will face charges. The highway fully reopened around 9:30 p.m.

