1 killed, 1 hurt in fiery Wednesday wreck, authorities say

SAN ANTONIO — One person was killed and another injured in a fiery accident that shut down a portion of I-10 near Huebner Road for several hours Wednesday evening as first responders cleaned up the scene.
The identities of the victims haven't been revealed. Fire officials told KENS 5 it appeared that at least two cars and an 18-wheeler dump truck were involved. Video captured at the scene showed a vehicle that ended up on the barrier and completely charred after crews extinguished flames.
Authorities haven't said what caused the crash, and it's unclear at this point if anyone will face charges. The highway fully reopened around 9:30 p.m.