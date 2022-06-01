Woman struck dead by car after reportedly running across highway in northwest San Antonio, SAPD says

Details are few as of now.

SAN ANTONIO — Authorities are investigating the death of a woman in the Medical Center area Wednesday night after she was struck along the I-10 frontage road while apparently running back and forth across the highway lanes.

The woman was identified as being in her 40s, according to SAPD Sgt. Daniel Gonzales, who added he expects the area of Parkdale and I-10 to be closed for some time Wednesday night heading into early Thursday morning as officials investigate who is at fault.

No one has been detained in the incident, and Gonzales said there was initial "confusion" about what actually happened when the woman was hit.

