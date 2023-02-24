NEISD student to face 'serious consequences' after allegedly bringing gun to school

"We ask again that you please continue to discuss school safety with your children," the principal's letter to parents stated.

SAN ANTONIO — A Roosevelt High School student was arrested and faces "serious school consequences" after administrators say he brought a gun to campus on Friday.

Principal Bryan Norwood wrote in a letter to parents that the suspect said "he had no ill intentions" and "did not make any threatening statements," but was taken into custody by district police regardless. According to Norwood, a staff member heard suspicious activity in a school bathroom, at which point several students were brought to the office, launching the investigation.

"Please use this opportunity to speak with your children about bringing prohibited items to school, especially ones that could cause unintended fear or panic," Norwood wrote. "We take all instances like this seriously and consequences will be given to anyone who bring these items."

The type of gun was not specified.

