Just how hot will it get in San Antonio this week?

South Texas is experiencing its first prolonged stretch of triple-digit or near-triple-digit heat in the coming days.

SAN ANTONIO — Pull out the hats, sunscreen and water bottles—summer heat is arriving in humidity-boosted earnest to the Alamo City region.

Though Bexar County narrowly avoided being included in a Heat Advisory issued by the National Weather Service for parts of South Texas on Monday, San Antonians who expect to be outside for long stretches of time this week should exercise caution.

Hot weather continues today and a Heat Advisory is in effect for locations south and southwest of San Antonio where heat index values are expected to be in the 108-113 range. pic.twitter.com/GpfQqI8euD — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) June 12, 2023

Afternoon highs of 100-plus degrees are in store nearly every day this week, with high humidity levels boosting feels-like temperatures closer to 110.

Triple-digits are expected to be reached for the first time this year on Tuesday, and dangerous heat likely won't let up until next week at the earliest.

South Texans are encouraged to drink plenty of water, take breaks out of the sunshine and wear light-colored clothing to avoid heat-related illness such as exhaustion or heat stroke.

It's especially important, too, that pets or children aren't left unattended in vehicles this week. When it's 80 degrees outside, it takes just 10 minutes for temperatures inside cars to reach 99 degrees, according to the NWS. After 30 minutes, temps inside the car will hit 114.

CPS Energy's website, meanwhile, can be used to determine where your thermostats should be set on any given day. Monday is a Green Day, meaning utility users can save money by setting their thermostat to 78 degrees in the summer while utilizing fans to create more cooling air.

More tips can be found here.

