7-year-old San Antonio girl missing, SAPD says

Amarianna Benavidez was last seen wearing a pink shirt and purple shorts. She disappeared Monday afternoon.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police are looking for a 7-year-old girl who disappeared on the northwest side early Monday afternoon.

Amarianna Marie Benavidez was last seen along the 5800 block of Northwest Loop 410, near Ingram Park Mall. She stands about 4 foot 3, weighs 70 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair. Police say she was wearing a pink shirt, purple shorts and no shoes when she disappeared.

Police also said Amarianna is missing a tooth, and has a scar on her upper lip.

If you have any information as to her whereabouts, you're urged to contact SAPD at (210) 207-7660.

