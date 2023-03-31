SAPD: Two shot after apparent drive-by on south side

One suspect was arrested, but another managed to escape, according to authorities.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Two victims were hospitalized and are expected to recover after they were shot while sitting in a truck on the south side side Friday evening, police said.

According to San Antonio Police Department officials, one suspect was arrested after the car he was in tried to flee the area of Ware and Pleasanton before eventually wrecking along the 1700 block of Southwest Military. A second female suspect, however, remains on the loose.

Neither was immediately identified by police, and the motive of the shooting is also still under investigation.

>MORE LOCAL STORIES:

>TRENDING ON KENS 5 YOUTUBE:

---

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.