Crews extinguish large fire at site of now-closed restaurant on north side

No one was reported was injured in the Friday blaze.

SAN ANTONIO — No one was injured when flames broke out Friday evening at the site of a former restaurant along the 8400 block of Broadway in north San Antonio.

At about 7:40 p.m., a spokesperson with the San Antonio Fire Department said the effort had become "defensive." It's unclear at this point how the fire broke out, nor if anyone was inside at the time it sparked.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.

---

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.