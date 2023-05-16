Three rescued from high water in south San Antonio

Brief strong showers interrupted a pleasant Tuesday afternoon in the Alamo City, closing some roads due to high water.

SAN ANTONIO — Authorities say three people living under a south-side bridge are expected to be OK after first responders rescued them from high water.

The rescue happened in a large urban drainage basin along the 200 block of Rayburn Drive as storms moved through town Tuesday afternoon, bringing brief strong showers. Members of the San Antonio police and fire departments were on scene just before 4 p.m.

Bexar County is under an NWS-issued Flood Advisory until 7:15 p.m. Tuesday. As of 4:30 p.m., Bexar County officials had closed six roads due to flooding hazards, including Old Corpus Christi on the south side.

Thunderstorms hit parts of the San Antonio area this afternoon. This is viewer video from the Medical Center. Share your photos in the comments below or download our KENS 5 app. FORECAST: https://t.co/18GEnacJEa pic.twitter.com/uYmIi3Wn9o — KENS 5 (@KENS5) May 16, 2023

The skies are turning dark again today as storms rolled into the San Antonio area this afternoon. These are photos from the Medical Center. Track the storms: https://t.co/18GEnacJEa pic.twitter.com/g5MsbTRBDm — KENS 5 (@KENS5) May 16, 2023

