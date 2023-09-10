One hospitalized after house fire in south SA

SAFD officials said crews extinguished the blaze quickly before finding an elderly woman unconscious inside.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio firefighters responded to the south side Thursday afternoon to extinguish a house fire that "gutted" the residence, according to officials.

Officials with the San Antonio Fire Department (SAFD) said one woman possibly in her 80s was taken to a local hospital after crews entered the found her unconscious in the bedroom. Her condition is unknown.

“The fire was pushing out the front door; the ceiling and stuff on the porch was all melted out," said SAFD Battalion Chief Russell Johnson, adding the fire may have started in the kitchen.

A KENS 5 crew was on the scene along the 9200 block of Walhalla Avenue near Kingsborough Park, where a few SAFD units and and at least 10 firefighters could be seen.

It's unknown at this point what sparked the fire. Johnson said there weren't any immediate indications it was suspicious in nature, but investigators are still looking into the blaze.

Johnson added crews didn't hear smoke detectors when they arrived, and they were checking with neighbors in the area to install them if needed.

This is a developing story.

