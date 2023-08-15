'I am terrified' | San Antonio family still searching for missing grandfather

Ramon Mesa was last seen on August 7. His family said he has dementia, has no money, and needs his medication.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio family is desperate to find their loved one. Ramon Mesa is a grandfather who was last seen on August 7. The family said he has dementia, has no money, and needs his medication.

His daughter Crystal Regan is pleading for her father's return.

"It is really hard," she said. "I will just get my maps and look at them, and stare at different areas around here."

On August 7, Mesa was at his sister's home off Sargent Street and Pecan Valley Drive.

The family said he walked out and never came back.

"I am terrified of so many things," his daughter said. "I am afraid he is not eating, or drinking to stay hydrated if he's out here in the area. It is so hot out here. We are afraid he might have a seizure somewhere and with this heat."

On Sunday, the daughter said his wallet was found near the baseball fields by South Side Lions Park. She said his phone is now going straight to voice mail.

"I fear it is so hot out here, he has lost his memory," she said. "And if he had been hiding in the woods, he is still there and he just can't reach out."

Regan has been looking for her father every day. She along with family are posting fliers all over town especially on the south east side.

"Your grandkids are worried sick," she said. "They miss your jokes. "They want you home just as much as I do and as much as everybody in the family."

Regan said her father has two distinct tattoos, one has his name on his knuckles. The other is located on his right forearm and is of a heart shaped tattoo with a lightning bolt arrow.