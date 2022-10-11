SAPD officers find man dead inside west-side home

Details are few as of now, but the man was identified as being in his mid-50s.

SAN ANTONIO — Officials with the San Antonio Police Department say a man was found dead inside his west-side home by officers conducting a welfare check Tuesday morning, sparking an investigation.

SAPD said the victim, identified by the local medical examiner as being in his mid-50s, was discovered "under possible suspicious circumstances." But no details were provided, nor was a specific cause of death given. The man hadn't been seen since Monday.

Police also say they have yet to identify any potential suspects or witnesses, but continue to investigate at the home along the 2900 block of Hatton Street.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.

