Drivers offer different accounts in what led up to multi-car collision

One man says he and his son were shot at on the highway, prompting them to chase the alleged aggressor. But that driver has a different story.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio authorities are parsing through contradicting stories to try and figure out what happened between two drivers on I-10 Wednesday morning, when an apparent chase resulted in a scene of smashed-up cars and one arrest.

The first account belongs to a father and his 16-year-old son, who alleged to KENS 5 that their daily commute to work was interrupted by gunfire around 9 a.m.

“He just passed us up and shot at us and kept going,” said the father, Rey Venegas, who admitted that he started chasing the man, driving a dark-colored SUV.

“I had to make sure this guy got off the road because," Venegas added. "I mean, (that's) the way things are going, right? I mean, people killing for no reason, you know? So I chased them and this is where we end up."

The chase ended at South Flores and Bank Street near downtown, where Venegas said he rammed into the back of the alleged shooter's SUV at the stop sign.

“He did brake-check me though, like he was trying to make me stop," he said. "So I rear-ended him."

The impact, SAPD officials later said, launched the SUV into the intersection, smashing into multiple cars.

That’s when the alleged gunman abandoned his vehicle and took off running.

Police say officers caught up with him shortly after, and discovered the man was hiding a 9-mm handgun in the waistband of his pants. According to SAPD, that unidentified man told officers a different story, saying he was running from Venegas in fear for his life.

Police haven't determined how many shots were actually fired at the start of the altercation, if any, and authorities told KENS 5 they didn't see visible bullet holes in Venegas' truck.

The man, who was wanted on a pair of felony warrants, was nonetheless taken into custody. SAPD says he's been charged with deadly conduct, fleeing and evading, and failure to stop and render aid.

Meanwhile, Venegas continues to say there was a shooting, and that it was completely random.

“They say road rage, but we were driving fine. I'm not even in a passing lane, you know? So where it all came from, I don't know."