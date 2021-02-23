Boil Water Notice is over for San Antonio

SAWS says all customers can now use their tap water without boiling it.

SAN ANTONIO — After getting the final results back on water testing, San Antonio Water Systems said all residents can stop boiling their tap water. The news came Tuesday afternoon after last week's severe winter weather.

In a news release, SAWS said "100%" of its customers are no longer affected. That's a total of about 1.8 million customers.

SAWS said it made the decision to end the notice after consulting with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ).

While the notice has been lifted, SAWS still recommends that customers flush household pipes, ice makers and water fountains prior to using for drinking or cooking. To learn more about this, click here.

‼️BREAKING: SAWS has ENDED the boil water notice for ALL of #SATX & it’s service area. Boiling water is NO LONGER required. #txwater pic.twitter.com/mSJ1jfMxg9 — 𝐒𝐀𝐖𝐒 (@MySAWS) February 23, 2021

SAWS said its bulk water distribution sites are still available for self-service. To find those, click here.

The news came just one day after Mayor Ron Nirenberg announced a fund to help those with busted pipes. It's called the SAWS’ Community Pipe Repair Fun and it's designed to help vulnerable San Antonians who suffered plumbing damage.

“The winter storm has passed, but the recovery is in its early stages,” said Mayor Nirenberg. “Many of our friends and neighbors have immediate needs that they can’t afford to address, yet they can’t afford not to address them.”

The CPR fund will pay for emergency water pipe repair in SAWS residential customers’ homes. Its hosted by the San Antonio Area Foundation, and the repair program will be administered by SAWS until all funds are exhausted.

The program will prioritize emergency pipe repair that "risks causing harm to the life, health or safety of the occupants."

There will be certain eligibility requirements, which will be shared later this week.