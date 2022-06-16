Fire crews working to contain large brush fire on south side

The fire is in a hay field on Roosevelt Ave. near 410 and 281, and crews are working to prevent it from spreading to nearby neighborhoods and businesses.

SAN ANTONIO — Fire crews are working to contain a large brush fire on the far south side on Thursday night, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire is in a hay field on Roosevelt Ave. near 410 and 281, and crews are working to prevent it from spreading to nearby neighborhoods and businesses. Fire officials said that crews had surrounded the fire, but they will be on the scene for a long time as they contend with windy conditions.

The Nu Star Energy Terminal nearby stores 220,000 barrels of ethanol, gasoline, diesel and jet fuel. The wind is blowing away from the facility, and flames are not visible from that location.

A spokesperson for SAFD said it was too early to determine a potential cause.

This story will be updated as it develops.

