BCSO trying to identify man who allegedly assaulted southwest-side homeowner Monday morning

The man is described as being about 5 feet 9 inches tall and wearing dark-colored clothes.

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County authorities are hoping homeowners in a far-southwest side neighborhood may have captured surveillance footage that can help them identify a sexual assault suspect.

A man standing about 5 feet 9 and wearing a Black T-shirt with dark-colored sweatpants and black-and-blue-colored tennis shoes is believed to have entered a home along the 11800 block of Davalos Lane through the garage, which was open at the time, according to deputies with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

"Following the assault, the suspect is believed to have left the residence through the garage door," BCSO's Facebook release reads, adding authorities don't know if he left on foot or in a vehicle.

No details were provided about the condition of the victim, or if they were transported to a hospital.

INVESTIGATORS NEED ASSISTANCE IDENTIFYING SEXUAL ASSAULT SUSPECT Bexar County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a home... Posted by Bexar County Sheriff's Office on Monday, October 31, 2022

Deputies were notified of the incident around 10:30 a.m. Monday, BCSO said. Now the agency is hoping to obtain video taken in the area between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. in which the suspect might be visible. Anyone in the community who has that video and sees "a suspicious male you did not recognize" is asked to call BCSO at (210)335-6000 or email BCSOTIPS@bexar.org.

---

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.