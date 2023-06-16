SAPD looking for three suspects in connection with St. Paul Square assault that left victim with fractured jaw

Police say the attack unfolded shortly before 2 a.m. on June 8.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police have released photos of three suspects potentially involved in an early-morning assault on the near-east side.

An unidentified victim was leaving a St. Paul Square venue just before 2 a.m. on June 8 when he was "attacked and assaulted," according to a San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) Facebook post that includes images of the suspects. They're believed to have fled the area in a black Ford Mustang.

HELP US ID: We need your help in identifying the 3 suspects below. On June 8, 2023, at around 1:45am, a victim and his... Posted by San Antonio Police Department on Friday, June 16, 2023

SAPD says the victim "suffered several fractures to his jaw" and underwent "multiple surgeries" as a result of the attack. Police have not released information on a potential motive.

If you have any information about the suspects, you're urged to contact SAPD at (210)207-7635.

>MORE LOCAL NEWS:

>TRENDING ON KENS 5 YOUTUBE:

---

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.