Man dead, police looking for suspect after east-side shooting

Officers responded to the Sutton Oaks complex around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio authorities are still searching for a suspect after a 24-year-old man was found dead from gunshot wounds early Monday evening on the west side.

A large contingent of SAPD officers responded to the Sutton Oaks apartment complex near I-35 and Walters around 5:30 p.m., where police say they found the unidentified victim shot in the head. Multiple shell casings were on the ground nearby.

No potential suspects have been identified, and authorities are still investigating what led up to the gunfire.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.

---

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.