Public Safety

SAFD: 1 injured in east-side shooting

Details are few as of now.
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio authorities say one person is being treated for injuries following a shooting outside an east-side convenience store Tuesday evening. 

Officers responded to the area of Walters and Grimes streets around 8:40 p.m., where a 28-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds, according to San Antonio Police. A few blocks away, officers found a vehicle with bullet holes; they say they believe the victim ran from his car to the store. 

It's unclear if anyone is in custody. An investigation is still ongoing. 

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates. 