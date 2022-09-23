SAFD responds to west-side house fire; one person hospitalized

Authorities are now investigating the cause of the blaze.

SAN ANTONIO — At least one person is hospitalized after a house fire broke out in west San Antonio Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

The condition of that unidentified victim is unknown.

Joseph Arrington, a fire department spokesperson, said crews "made an aggressive attack" to extinguish the flames when they arrived along the 6200 block of West Commerce Street, responding around 2 p.m.

"They saw fire in these first two rooms, they had to push through the fire," another SAFD official said. "They found the victim in one of the back bedrooms."

The blaze was extinguished within about 30 minutes, Arrington said. A cause is still being investigated, and the exact extent of the damage wasn't clarified.

