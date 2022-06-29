SAFD responds to fire at home north of downtown

Officials said crews had to fight the fire defensively, and some of the outside walls have collapsed. No injuries were reported.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Fire Department crews responded to a heavy blaze at a single-family home north of downtown on Wednesday afternoon.

The call came in around 2:30 p.m. for a fire in the 200 block of Woodlief, and 22 fire units responded.

Officials said crews had to fight the fire defensively, and some of the outside walls collapsed, but the main body of the fire has been knocked down. They said that no injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

HAPPENING NOW: Just arrived here on scene at East Fredericksburg near The Cove. A massive response for a structure fire. Seems crews got it under control. #kens5 pic.twitter.com/oPdrQvDA3M — Henry RamosTV (@HenryRamosTV) June 29, 2022

