SA teen recovering from gunshot wound after apparent road rage incident

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio mother says a road rage attack landed her son in the hospital after the 13-year-old boy was shot in the back seat. At first, she said, the teen didn't realize he had been hit in the leg.

"It was nothing but children in the car," Windy Miller said. "Nobody deserves that. My son felt the pain. He lifted his pants, and it was just bleeding."

The mother of eight said her family was on their way home from celebrating a relative's birthday on Saturday. Daniel was in one car with family members. They were traveling south on 410 taking the exit to I-10 east, which is close to the family home.

That's when things got chaotic.

"This other car kind of cut them off," she said. "They stopped on their brakes, and then he stopped and went around behind them. And then (he) went around them on the left side of the car and starting shooting into the car."

Windy said more than one shot was fired. In one photo, a bullet hole can be seen having pierced the side of a door.

"It could have been worse," Miller said. "My other daughter was sitting right next to him. It could have ricocheted. It could have been a totally different story."

Daniel spent three days in the hospital. Now the mother is warning other families to be safe and extra vigilant while on the road.

"Because if he did it so quickly to my children, it is no telling what is going to happen in the future if he does it again," she said. "It may not be a good ending as mine is, even though it is terrible."

The only clue the family has of the suspect's car is that it was red or maroon and had four doors. They're also urging anyone with information who may have been in the area around 8 p.m. Saturday to call police. A report was filed with San Antonio Police, and investigators questioned Daniel the night of the incident.