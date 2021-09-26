San Antonio man facing three felonies held in jail without bond

Faulkner's next court appearance is scheduled for October 4.

SAN ANTONIO — A 34-year-old man is sitting in the Bexar County Jail with no chance of release at the moment. Dathan Leroy Faulkner II is facing three felony charges, that detail violent attacks.

An arrest affidavit for one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon accuses Faulkner of attacking his girlfriend back in August.

The court document says police were called for a knife fight on Roosevelt Avenue, but when they arrived they found much more.

The female victim, who had obvious injuries, told police Faulkner pulled her hair, threw her to the ground and then dragged her, injuring her arms and legs.

The woman told police she grabbed an axe to defend herself, but Faulkner then pulled a gun, fired several shots into the air and then tried to shoot her in the head. The affidavit says when the victim wasn't hit by a bullet, Faulkner got in his truck and drove away.

The very same day, Faulkner is also accused of attacking an 83-year-old man, throwing him out of a chair so forcefully that the elderly man suffered a broken hip, a fractured nose and contusions to his head. The affidavit said the victim was left defenseless against his attacker, who is described in the affidavit as being 6'04" and weighing 250 pounds.

In that incident, Faulkner is charged with injury to an elderly person with serious bodily injury.

The third charge against Faulkner dates back to July 2020, when he was arrested and released on bond for a different aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

Online court records indicate Faulkner failed to comply with the conditions of his bond on that charge, his bond was increased and he was released again until the mid-August attacks.