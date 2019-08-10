SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police say they are investigating a trio of separate Tuesday-morning incidents in which suspects used guns to rob or try to rob their victims—all within a few miles of each other near UTSA's main campus.

Shots allegedly rang out in two of those incidents, including on the 6800 block of UTSA Blvd., where a suspect "wearing all black and his face covered with a bandana" shot at a 22-year-old man who tried to escape when asked for "all he had" at gunpoint. SAPD says the complainant was not injured.

Less than three miles away, on the 14000 block of Vance Jackson Road, a man in his 20s approached a 27-year-old victim around 4:40 a.m. "with a gun, shining a light in his eyes (and) demanding money," SAPD says. After the victim provided his wallet and car keys, he told police the suspect "fire a shot in the air and ran."

In a third incident that unfolded on the 12000 block of Vance Jackson Road just over an hour later, a 44-year-old woman says a man wearing all black approached her with a gun in hand and a flashlight blinding her. Police say that suspect demanded to be handed her purse before he told her to "turn around and go back up the stairs."

None of the three suspects were apprehended, according to San Antonio Police's reports.

