SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police say a shooting on the city's south side Saturday night resulted in one victim being taken to the hospital. No suspects are in custody as of now, and officials say it's unclear if one or multiple suspects were involved.

Sergeant David Morales said officers arrived to the 500 block of Riverside Drive around 7:20 p.m. and found a blood trail to the victim, a man in his late 30s. Officials say he is being treated for critical injuries.

Morales says they are continuing to investigate the scene, and hope that witnesses can help paint a picture of what led up to the shooting.

"It's going to be a little bit of time. There is a process that we need to go through," he said, adding that a motive is unclear as of now.

