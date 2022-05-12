x
Public Safety

BCSO searching for missing Helotes man last seen on Sunday

Ramiro Acevedo was last observed driving a black 2006 Nissan Sentra.
Credit: BCSO

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County authorities are asking for the public's help in searching for a 69-year-old man missing since Sunday, when he disappeared from a Helotes neighborhood. 

He also has a diagnosed health condition "that may require medication."

Ramiro Acevedo was last seen driving along the 10000 block of Canyon River in a black Nissan Sentra, according to a BCSO Facebook post. The car bears the license plate number of CN2L166. 

Acevedo stands 5 feet 5, weighs about 140 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt, blue jeans and a white cap when he disappeared. 

Credit: BCSO
Credit: BCSO

If you have any information as to Acevedo's whereabouts, you're urged to contact BCSO by calling (210)335-6000 or emailing missingpersons@bexar.org. 

