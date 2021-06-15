20-year-old missing on east side

The 20-year-old, Kevin Grace, was last seen not far from Pittman-Sullivan Park on the east side.

SAN ANTONIO — Police need your help to find a 20-year-old man who has a diagnosed medical condition. He was last seen on the east side on June 9.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, Kevin Grace was last seen in the 200 block of Harding Place, not far from Pittman-Sullivan Park.

He is right-handed and has straight, ear-top length hair. Grace is 5'8" tall and weighs about 180 pounds.