Police searching for attempted dog-snatcher in Windcrest

The incident unfolded Monday outside the victim's home, and was caught on surveillance video.

SAN ANTONIO — A Windcrest woman was seen on surveillance video fighting back to save her beloved animal on Monday. The fast and frightening attempted dog theft, which Windcrest Police are investigating, was caught on camera; police say they fear the brazen attack could happen again.

For now, authorities say they're on the hunt for the man seen in the video.

In the video, screams of terror can be heard from a woman telling the suspect to get away. The surveillance video shows the victim being dragged by the leash as she's being pulled by the accused attempted dognapper.

Rainbeau Presti, who is acquainted with the woman and spoke to KENS 5 on her behalf, said she couldn't believe the footage when she saw it.

"I was just so upset," she said. It is frightening. It is terrifying."

The victim was out gardening in the front yard of her Windcrest home; by her side was her four-legged pal, Buddy.

"She is pretty shaken up," the victim's friend said. "She is OK. Her dog is her constant companion. He is always by her side."

She said Buddy is friendly and probably thought one of his owner's friends was approaching him.

"He initially approached and started verbally coaching the dog," she said.

Presti said she is relieved her friend was not injured, and that Buddy wasn't taken. She does have this message to others.

"Even when you are in your own front yard, you have got be aware of your surroundings," she said. "Because some person may run up and try to do you and your loved ones harm."