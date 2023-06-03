Police, family searching for 13-year-old who has been missing for a week

Jordan Perez was last seen at an apartment complex on the northwest side.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department needs your help searching for a teenager who has been missing for a week.

According to loved ones, 13-year-old Jordan Isaiah Perez did not return home after school on Monday, Feb. 27.

He was last seen at the Charles Andrews Apartments on Medical Drive. Perez was wearing a light gray Hollister sweatshirt, light black sweatpants and white shoes with black laces. He has green eyes and dirty blonde hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call SAPD's missing person hotline at 210-207-7660.

