Former SAPD officer fired after stalking charge faces more suspensions as new allegations surface

A female victim accused Kenneth Moreno of hitting her on multiple occasions in recent years, city records show.

SAN ANTONIO — A few months after being indefinitely suspended from the force amid allegations he was stalking his ex-girlfriend, a former San Antonio Police officer was slapped with another suspension last month following more allegations of misconduct.

According to city records, Kenneth Moreno was involved in two separate altercations in 2018 and 2019 involving a female victim. Records state the victim told authorities Moreno struck her on both occasions, "causing pain and bruising." Both time, records state, she didn't report the incident right away out of fear Moreno would lose his job.

Moreno was initially suspended in October, following a third-degree felony stalking charge and subsequent arrest in May of 2019. His lawyer has already filed for an appeal hearing in conjunction with the latest round of disciplinary action, according to a letter sent to the city.