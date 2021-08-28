2 hospitalized after small aircraft crashes in west Bexar County, authorities say

The pilot reported a mechanical failure right before going down.

SAN ANTONIO — Two people were injured when a small place they were traveling in crashed along Bridlewood Trail near the Boerne Stage Airfield Saturday afternoon, Bexar County authorities confirmed to KENS 5.

The area is residential, but there was no property damage to homes in the area, Bexar County Sheriff's Office Spokesperson Johnny Garcia said. The two individuals were taken to a local hospital and are expected to be OK; Leon Springs Fire officials say they were the only passengers onboard.

BREAKING: Law Enforcement are on scene of a small airplane crash near the Bexar County line. BCSO says there is no damage other than to the plane. Two people were inside but they’re expected to be okay #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/X4a7Q2nvS0 — Allysa Tellez (@AllysaTellez) August 28, 2021

Authorities added the FAA is expected to take over the investigation. It's still unclear what caused the plane to go down, but Leon Springs FD said the pilot "reported a mechanical failure" immediately beforehand.