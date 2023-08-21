Part of Judson ISD school bus collapses into street, water main break to blame

Neighbors have been calling SAWS since Saturday to fix the break which was creating a hole in the road.

SAN ANTONIO — Part of a Judson ISD school bus sunk into a trench collapse due to a water main break Monday.

It happened off Duck Lake around 5:15 p.m. The school district said two students were in the bus and are okay.

Miguel Baquero said his mom has been calling SAWS since Saturday morning when she first noticed the water main break outside her home.

“We made multiple calls, about six to seven and today I made three calls trying to explain to SAWS how severe it’s getting, this can actually hurt somebody,” Baquero said.

Baquero said he witnessed the entire incident. He said a school bus was turning the corner of the cul de sac when suddenly, the back wheels collapsed into a hole in the street. Baquero rushed outside to make sure no one was hurt.

“The kids were a little shaken up, they were a little scared,” He said.

SAWS leaders said they were made aware of the water main break before the incident Monday.

However, they have been overwhelmed with breaks and leaks this summer. Just last month, they had more than 700 reports. They are projecting by the end of August; they will have more than 900.

They said this intense heat wave is to blame.

Baquero said he understands they are busy but still wishes they fixed the initial problem before another popped up.

“Just takes the calls more seriously when somebody tells you it’s getting urgent, this could potentially harm people,” Baquero said.