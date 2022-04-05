'Someone is going to get hurt' | Parents call for change at dangerous intersection near elementary school

The intersection in the Alamo Ranch area is in front of an elementary school. Parents say children and the crossing guard have almost been hit by erratic drivers.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — Neighbors in Alamo Ranch are fed up with erratic driving at an intersection in front of an elementary school.

Parents tell us children and the crossing guard have almost been hit.

One of the neighbors reached out to KENS 5 hoping something can be done before someone gets hurt.

"[Drivers are] texting on their phones, they're speeding through. Sometimes they don't even stop at the signs," said Colleen Duplantis, whose children attend Judge Andy Mireles Elementary. "I've almost seen kids get hit at this crosswalk...I would like to have a few choice words with them."

On weekday mornings and afternoons, the intersection of Palmetto Way and Rockwall Mill is filled with students and parents leaving Mireles Elementary.

Following several close calls at the intersection with people getting hit by a car, parents are calling for change.

The Riverstone at Alamo Ranch Neighborhood, where the intersection is located, is in one of the fastest growing parts of San Antonio.

"I requested the speed bumps," Martin R. Aguilera, who lives around the corner from the intersection.

Crossing guard, Laura Sievers, has patrolled the intersection for the last five and a half years.

"It just gets crazier and crazier every year because this place keeps growing," said Sievers, wearing her neon green cap and shoes. "I've always got something bright on."

Hayden Duplantis, who attends Mireles Elementary, considers Sievers a hero because she keeps everyone safe.

"She stands there making sure no one hits a kid, but she's risking her own life while other people are driving through here lightning fast," he explained.

Tuesday, Northside ISD officers joined Sievers to patrol the intersection. That's after a report was made through the district's Safeline by neighborhood resident Melissa Bowman, whose 7-year-old and 10-year-old attend Mireles Elementary.

"I think speed bumps would be the number one thing to slow people down and give more safety to our kids," said Bowman. "It's not a race track. It's a school zone...Someone is going to get hurt."

NISD officials say school staff reached out to Bexar County for assistance in the area.

We asked Sievers how she felt about being called a hero for patrolling the intersection.

"I'm not a hero," she replied. "I'm a crossing guard. I just want to make sure the kids are safe."