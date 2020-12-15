Pandemic creating perfect pilfering conditions for porch pirates

San Antonio Police believe thieves know about more people having packages delivered. And they won't miss a chance to steal your joy.

SAN ANTONIO — The newest member of the San Antonio Police Department's public information team empathizes with Christmastime theft victims. Officer Cary Schuler is one too.

"I got a call and grandma said, 'Hey, I sent you a Christmas card. Did you receive it?'" he recalled.

Schuler told his grandmother that he hadn't—the card was stolen. He felt robbed of a priceless sentimental experience.

"I was violated. I was upset," he said. "But I was also upset enough to make a police report."

This Christmas, he's getting his first shot at advising those expecting to receive items to avoid the reach of porch pirates. According to Schuler, those who steal packages from doorways are taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic.

With more customers shopping online out of convenience and safety, it creates an opportunity for the lawless to prey on deliveries.

"This is going on all over Texas, as well as all over the country," he said.

SAPD did not provide statistics on theft during Christmastime, but they did highlight a case where a red-haired woman snatched two packages from a resident in the 3300 block of Coral Grove.

The incident happened in early December. Images from SAPD reveal she drove a beat-up white Jeep SUV.

Schuler, who said the suspects face felony charges per state law, grab boxes without knowing the contents. He said some of the packages might contain medicine for those in need.

"We're seeing a lot of these packages that may be getting taken end up in dumpsters," he said. "Because they're (of) no value to the person stealing them."

SAPD suggests putting together a delivery plan. Schuler said the method could include tracking individual packages, instructing carriers on delivery specifics, or arranging for family, friends or neighbors to be on the lookout.