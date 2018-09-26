A nearly three month long contest recently wrapped up in the San Antonio area, and the winners received their prizes Tuesday.

San Antonio safest drivers walked away with more than $65,000 worth of prize money.

14,000 people downloaded the San Antonio's Safest Driver app. The app's contest was a partnership between city leaders and USAA.

Drivers were rated in several categories including speed, hard stops, and phone use.

The winner in the Safest Military Driver category said not many people appreciated his safe driving.

“The thing that I most remember, that is memorable, is I was shown that I was number one a lot,” said Juan Jasso, winner of the Safest Military Driver category. “But with the middle finger, not with the index finger, no, because I was slowing down traffic being safe.”

Jasso took home a $10,000 check.

